Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Gilead Drug Gives Hope

The stock market yesterday ended much higher after news of a potential coronavirus drug that could put an end to the quarantine and support from the Federal Reserve. On last night's Mad Money, Jim Cramer said he believes there's now a better chance of successfully reopening American businesses.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, here are highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money including yesterday's columns about the Fed and a potential beginning of the end to the COVID-19

Gilead Sciences Gives Investors Hope

The new drug from Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report shows that COVID-19 may not be a guaranteed death sentence after all. Remdesivir is being tested and is being used to treat COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized.

Watch how Cramer is reacting to the positive news from the Gilead Sciences drug treatment.

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report had a great day in the stock market despite reporting greater than expected losses. The coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted their business but why would the stock be up yesterday after everything working against Boeing?

Cramer said the reason to believe might be because of CEO David Calhoun and what he said on the call to give investors some confidence in the future of Boeing.

General Electric Stock: Buy or Sell?

General Electric (GE) - Get Report had their earnings Wednesday morning and reported weaker than expected. Cramer simply said it wasn't a good quarter for GE. The coronavirus pandemic impacted their quarter, especially in aviation.

Listen to what Cramer says is the move with General Electric moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Caution to Traders During the Pandemic

The hope that the end of the COVID-19 is near had stocks soaring yesterday but is it justified? It is necessary that we reopen the economy but what will that look like and will the stock market keep going up based on hope?

Cramer discusses what needs to happen to create sustainable confidence in the stock market.

