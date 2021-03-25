Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Shrimp Issues for General Mills

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including the shrimp tail claims in the General Mills cereal and bidding for TIME magazine's "Is God Dead?" cover.

Dow futures are lower after the weekly jobless claims report falls below 700,000 and the expected 7-year auction.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer talks about potential reopening trades to make as we get closer to businesses opening up more in the near future.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about the shrimp tail claims in the General Mills cereal and bidding for TIME magazine's "Is God Dead?" cover.

General Mills: Buy Or Sell?

A customer named Jensen Karp, who is married to the actress Danielle Fishel who played Topanga on Boy Meets World, recently took to social media, earlier this week, to tweet that he allegedly found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a cereal sold by General Mills (GIS) - Get Report. CEO Jeff Harmening told CNBC that the company takes food safety very seriously on Wednesday.

Cramer said it was a disturbing incident but could have been a one-off.

TIME Covers as NFTs

TIME magazine is auctioning three first-ever NFTs (non-fungible tokens) inspired by one of TIME’s most iconic covers and including an original cover created especially for the auction. The magazine's “Is God Dead?” cover from April 8, 1966, inspired countless angry sermons, 3,421 letters from readers, and spirited debates.

Cramer said he was bidding for this cover because it's not only iconic but also personal for him. "I always remember this cover as the cover that was being discussed at home because we all believed in god. It was a terrible time in the country and this came out and we discussed it at the dinner table and my father told me it was not true."

