Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy General Electric

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that the stock market is a tug-of-war between the virus and the vaccine, and also between Biden versus Trump. Hopefully, during next week's holiday-shortened week, we will get some clarity on both.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about buying General Electric, Arcturus vaccine, and Roblox filing to go public.

General Electric Stock: Buy or Sell?

The General Electric (GE) - Get Report unit GE Healthcare announced Friday that it has acquired Swedish startup Prismatic Sensors, a company that specializes in photon-counting detectors for medical x-ray imaging that it said will dramatically improve body-scan imaging.

In a statement, GE said it will apply Prismatic Sensors’ technology, called PCCT, or Deep Silicon Detectors, that uses silicon and other materials to allow for more advanced medical imaging and diagnoses in the areas of oncology, cardiology, neurology, and more.

Cramer thinks that the acquisition of Prismatic Sensors is good because GE is a “dominant company and anything that makes them more dominant is good.” He said that the company is going with what he suggested about more acquisitions and that is a reason for investors to buy the stock.

Arcturus Stock: Buy or Sell?

On November 9, Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) - Get Report announced positive Phase 1/2 study results, indicating that ARCT-021 could be effective as a single administration, which differentiates this investigational vaccine from many other COVID-19 vaccines in development, according to their press release.

When it comes to investors eyeing Arcturus, Cramer said that it is “too small” and that when it comes to vaccines, he is waiting for vaccine news from GlaxoSmithKline which he thinks has been a “terrible” stock.

He added that the one thing that no one is talking about is how good GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report vaccine could be and that it could be better than that of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report.

“We are at a point that we don’t know if any of these stocks could be any good so let’s hold off for now,” he said.

Roblox Stock: Buy or Sell?

Online video game company Roblox filed to go public Thursday after the market close.

The move comes as coronavirus cases surge and more stay-at-home orders and lockdowns loom, boding well for the company’s prospects as kids and their parents seek more online entertainment.

Roblox users navigate through a virtual 3D world created by other users and developers on the site. Users’ avatars can interact with other players in the so-called metaverse and buy Robux, a virtual currency that can be used to pay for one-time or special experiences within the Roblox world.

Cramer believes that Roblox filing for IPO is a deal that will work.

