Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Penn National Gaming

Stocks are rising Monday as investors hopes are high after President Biden's stimulus package received an endorsement from Janet Yellen. Tesla reveals it bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin this past month, sending the digital asset surging.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about gaming stock Penn National, videogame retailer GameStop and trading app Robinhood.

Penn National Gaming: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said this is a stock that is heavily shorted. "This is a company that has been very thoughtful from a brick and mortar standpoint and also on the app that Barstool has. I remain a gigantic believer in Penn National. It is the most expensive gaming company," he said.

GameStop: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said GameStop has become a comedy of errors. "Last week, at this time, at this very hour, Gamestop was at $300 and I wanted people to take profits."

Robinhood

Cramer said Robinhood should call Salesforce and bring in Marc Benioff. "Trust is very hard to get back. It's the most important thing. It is what customers want. The trust here has been very damaged. There is no doubt about that. The company has to rebuild trust which is why I suggested Salesforce."

