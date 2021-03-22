Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: GameStop Earnings Preview

Nasdaq futures are rising Monday as the 10-year Treasury yield is pulling back premarket. Dow futures are flat as investors raise concern amid a brewing currency crisis in Turkey and the prospect of a delay COVID reopening in Europe.

TheStreet reviewed the five things you must know in the stock market Monday including AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is found to be 79% effective in a U.S. trial.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said next week's game plan hinges on the comments of Fed chair Jay Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about his expectations from GameStop earnings, Amazon's deal to stream Thursday Night Football and concerns about inflation.

GameStop: Buy Or Sell?

GameStop (GME) - Get Report is slated to post financial results Tuesday after the bell.

The video game company is expected to report a net income of $88.3 million, or $1.35 a share, on sales of $2.2 billion, based on a FactSet survey of six analysts.

Cramer said GameStop earnings will be a judgment day. "Will Ryan Cohen try to create game palaces where they do worldwide tournaments, perhaps paid with Bitcoin. Second, will GameStop become the knowledge base of crypto? And sell you the Nvidia cards or Ethereum. They need to become the game part of the PayPal wallet."

Amazon's NFL Deal

Last week, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report streaming service Prime Video won the rights to carry Thursday night NFL football games for 10 years, starting in 2023.

The league described the deal as its “first-ever all-digital package.”

Cramer said the deal doesn't matter because ratings for NFL games are bad. "Amazon has got these crummy games. But in fantasy sports people watch those games till the end because of gambling. It's a viable contract because of fantasy."

Inflation

Cramer said investors should not worry about inflation because its transitory and commodity prices of copper, lumbar, and oil could collapse.

