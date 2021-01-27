Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: GameStop and the Shorts

Dow futures are falling Wednesday after Boeing's (BA) - Get Report earnings as the market prepare for the first Fed meeting of the new year.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about 3M's earnings, GameStop's stock surge and coronavirus vaccines.

3M: Buy Or Sell?

Respirator maker 3M (MMM) - Get Report on Tuesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales as it continued to churn out respirators and personal protective gear used in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer said to buy 3M stock and added that their healthcare segment performed well this quarter.

GameStop: Buy Or Sell?

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares surged higher Tuesday, following several volatility halts on the New York Stock Exchange, after billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya joined the fray in chasing Wall Street's hottest stock.

Cramer said if you're going to short a stock 148% then you're a moron. "You have to respect the idea that perhaps people can see you're short and bust it. And I want to know why they didn't declare a victory with GME. Do you have to be that greedy?!"

Covid Vaccines

Cramer said that with the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report vaccine trial moving forward swiftly, there will be more than enough vaccines against coronavirus by the end of the second quarter. However, he added that everyone should keep getting tested in the interim. He also demonstrated how to take a self-administered Covid-19 test sent by the Harvard Medical Center.

Boeing is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.