Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy the Dip in Ford After Earnings

Dow futures turned higher after solid earnings from Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report and 3M Company (MMM) - Get Report.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said he doesn't think the economy's about to crack and he's not worried about a slowdown because many big-cap stocks are practically immune.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Moderna's new booster vaccine, how to trade Ford after earnings and advice for young investors.

Ford: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report dropped Monday as part of the larger sell-off in the market. Cramer said the world of Jim Farley, the man behind the changes at Ford is still going to sell to get out of manufacturing in areas where he can't make money.

Cramer said "while the stock has been up phenomenally, this quarter may be hurt by warranty issues. There have been nagging warranty issues over previous Fords that Farley had nothing to do with. You're going to see a charge. Maybe that's why the stock is getting hit today [Monday]. Investors should be prepped that if the stock does go down on the warranty news then get ready to buy more."

Moderna: Buy Or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report said Monday that it will advance studies of a vaccine candidate that will protect patients against a new and deadlier strain of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

Cramer said not to buy Moderna stock on the booster vaccine news.

Advice For Young Investors

Cramer said young investors use Reddit as their research department. "They do a lot of their own research using Google. If you're a young investor trying to get invested in the market you want to have a mix of things like a Ford, a Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, maybe Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report."

