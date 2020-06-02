Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Regeneron

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all shrugged off the George Floyd protests and unrests throughout America. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer says markets don't care about justice, and stocks pass no judgment but investors do. They should focus on stay-at-home stocks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about Facebook employees rebelling against corporate policies, betting on Regeneron and Goldman Sachs shorting the US Dollar.

Facebook Employees Respond to Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg challenged one of its rivals when he said Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Jack Dorsey shouldn't labeling Donald Trump's tweets when the president lies on their platform. He stated Facebook (FB) - Get Report won't be "arbiters of the truth". That didn't too well with the employees at the social platform but Zuckerberg sees no reason to end a mutually beneficial relationship.

Cramer tells investors how they should trade the social media stock in the wake of the news that employees are planning a walkout.

Bet on Regeneron

Every week it seems a new Covid-19 drug company is releasing a report with hopes that their drug will be the one to make the difference in the fight against the coronavirus. Gilead Sciences, Regeneron, Merck and Eli Lilly are all working to be the ones to help get the world out of this pandemic.

Cramer says bet on Regeneron over Eli Lilly.

Goldman Sachs and the US Dollar

Goldman Sachs mentioned in a note this past weekend that they plan to short the US Dollar based on the 'cyclical risks'. Goldman stated that "shorts on the dollar are looking attractive in some currency crosses."

What does Cramer think of Goldman Sachs planning to short the US Dollar? Hear what Cramer thinks about this plan by Goldman and how traders can play the market in these current conditions.