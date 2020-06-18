Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: DraftKings Stock in Focus

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including what it would take to buy DraftKings stock, Oracle's earnings report, and praise for Southwest's CEO.

Dow futures are turning lower today as the spike in coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida, Texas, and other states is creating doubt that the U.S. can keep the economy opening through all its phases if we continue to see a rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations. If you're wondering what you need to know before the market opens, read the five things you must know before the stock market opens including news on Hertz, Nikola, and the unemployment claims.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said to pay attention to how we are living now, pay attention to the stocks riding the tailwinds of the Great Pandemic.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday what it would take to buy DraftKings stock, Oracle's earnings report, and praise for Southwest's CEO.

DraftKings Stock: Buy or Sell?

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report announced this week that it plans to sell 33 million additional shares as its stock price has more than doubled since the online sports-betting site went public in April. Last month, Goldman Sachs initiated a price target as neutral for DraftKings. With the latest developments, is now the time to buy the stock?

Cramer discusses why he is hesitant about buying DraftKings stock.

Oracle Stock: Buy or Sell?

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report fell 5% yesterday in trading after reporting weaker than expected financials from this past quarter due to customers delaying software orders. Revenue growth was flat for its full fiscal year and reported a 4% growth in revenue this past quarter due to the complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer discusses what he isn't seeing from Oracle.

Praise for Southwest's CEO

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report reported stronger than expected earnings. Southwest also said it has enough cash to stay open for two more years. The stock was upgraded last week by Credit Suisse as they see the airline company is best positioned to lead the airline industry's recovery.

Cramer talks about what Gary Kelly has done to position Southwest to lead the airline industry.