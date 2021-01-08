Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Stock Market Ignores Divided U.S.

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including the impact of a divided country on financial markets, business leaders and the upcoming transition of power.

Dow futures are climbing Friday as news broke that 140,000 jobs were lost in December.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the market's not a referendum on U.S. politics. Stocks are rising for good reasons, including the prospects of infrastructure spending and alternative fuel subsidies.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about the impact of a divided country on financial markets, business leaders and their response to riots in Washington and the upcoming transition of power.

Divided America and Wall Street

Cramer said everyone wants unity, no different from what President Lincoln wanted, that's what he was fighting for. "But a divided country produced a very good stock market. And that's because the stock market has nothing to do with a divided country. It has to do with the way money is allocated by both sides -- people who voted for Trump and the people who voted for Biden."

Corporate America on Riots in Capitol Hill

Cramer said the responses from business leaders across America have been pretty good. "Once again Marc Benioff's business for social change is front and center of this. Business leaders are trying to create unity. The fact that 74 million people [in this country] think that what happened at Capitol Hill was good is a real risk to the stock market but business leaders aren't afraid."

Transition of Power

Cramer said what's a peaceful transition to something you do not believe in. " If you're telling people there is going to be a peaceful transition but there shouldn't be because the election was stolen."

