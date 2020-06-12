Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Don't Sell Disney Shares

Stocks in the Dow Jones fell hard on Thursday. When the closing bell finally rang, the damage had been done and stocks in the Dow had collectively fallen almost 1,900 points on the day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also fell over 5% each on the day in a strong market selloff.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said we're seeing inexperienced investors coming off a big win streak. Smart investing is just not that easy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about what investors should do with Disney, how Target is becoming stronger and whether investors should be buying Carvana or Vroom.

Disney Stock: Buy or Sell?

Disney (DIS) - Get Report is down almost 25% this year and investors who own Disney shares might be thinking about whether now is the time to jump ship as well. Disney Parks announced its plans to reopen certain parks but could the second wave of coronavirus cases pushback their plans? TheStreet discussed why shares of Disney are particularly cheap right now and present an opportunity to buy.

Cramer would ask investors where they see Disney in five years before they decide to sell the stocks.

Target Stock: Buy or Sell?

Target beat its earnings late last month and is crawling out of the shadow of Walmart and investors could argue that Target (TGT) - Get Report is on par with Walmart at this point. Target was in the spotlight this past week after some of its stores in Minneapolis were collateral damage in the George Floyd protests. Although Target is down in 2020, shares of the retailer are up almost 30% since the lows in March.

Cramer discusses the market trend that Target is bucking by increasing its dividend and why shares should continue to climb higher.

Should Investors Buy Carvana or Vroom?

Vroom had its IPO this week and shares quickly gained for the online car retailer. Cramer recommended the day of its IPO that investors wait to buy shares of the stock but he's finally willing to discuss the company and has some concerns. The company hasn't been profitable since 2012. Vroom CEO interviewed with TheStreet this week to discuss its first week of trading.

How did Cramer respond to the car retailer? Cramer discussed why he likes Carvana more.