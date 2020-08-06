Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Disney Shares

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including what stocks he would be buying now, when to buy Disney stock, and the price of the Moderna vaccine.

The Dow is up in trading Thursday morning but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down as the jobless claims report came in with some good news to share as first-time jobless claims came in at the slowest pace since March.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer says buyers are betting science will beat the virus. Cramer discussed the companies that can light the way forward.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about what stocks he would buy now, when he would buy Disney stock, and the price of the Moderna vaccine.

Stocks Cramer Would Buy

Stocks in the Dow ended Wednesday up higher but are slightly up in trading after starting down Thursday morning. Cramer believes that the companies that are producing the vaccines are reporting positive news lately that will give hope to investors. What kind of stocks should investors be buying in this stock market?

Cramers talks about the types of stocks he would be buying in this stock market.

Disney Stock: Buy or Sell?

Disney reported its quarterly financials Tuesday and somehow was able to turn a slight profit with all the challenges its business is facing with the coronavirus pandemic. Disney was able to get its shares to rise Wednesday after displaying the strength of its Disney+ streaming service. Disney shares are down 50 cents in trading Thursday but when is a good time to buy Disney shares.

Cramer tells investors when he would buy more shares of Disney.

Moderna Stock: Buy or Sell?

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares were rising last week after getting almost $500 million in federal funding to support its vaccine production. Several companies are making the news as well with their work to produce their coronavirus vaccines, including Novavax Wednesday that sent their shares (NVAX) - Get Report soaring.

Cramer talks about the pricing Moderna released on their vaccine.

