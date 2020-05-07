Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Disney Is Making Bold Moves

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including Disney stock cutting its dividend, oil market recovering, and why General Motors stock might have a problem.

The stock market ended yesterday down almost 1% as President Trump pushes to reopen the economy across the country. Jim Cramer wondered if strength in tech and healthcare can counteract more very bad unemployment news on Mad Money. One of those potential stocks in healthcare to lead us out of a recession is CVS.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including Disney stock cutting its dividend and the company making bold moves, oil market recovering, and why General Motors stock might have a problem.

Disney Stock: Buy or Sell?

Disney (DIS) - Get Report reported mixed earnings with revenue missing estimates. Disney stock was steady after they decided to cut their dividend. TheStreet reached out to Wall Street analysts to see what they're saying about the latest developments for Disney,

Cramer talked about the dividend cut and why he thinks Disney 'means business'.

Oil Will Recover Long-Term

The price of oil fell below zero in April and sent the stock market into a panic. Cramer has been open that he does not like oils but has told investors not to follow oils, follow oil stocks. The price of oil then surged after Trump tweeted about shooting down Iranian ships if they harassed American vessels

Cramer spoke about where oil goes from here and investors should look at.

General Motors Stock: Buy or Sell?

General Motors (GM) - Get Report reported earnings and beat forecast by Street consensus. If you're looking to trade GM stock, here are the levels the stock needs to clear to rally even higher. after their earnings.

Is Cramer looking to trade GM stock after earnings? Check out what he sees when considering whether to trade General Motors.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: