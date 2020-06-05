Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Plan to Sell Delta Airlines

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including the market outlook, selling Delta Airlines, and explaining why the U.S. needs another stimulus package.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq ended yesterday mixed as weekly jobless claims fell again this week. Could this be a sign that the U.S. economy will start to come back and we will see some progress towards job growth? On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said it looks like a 'V-shaped recovery' but only for the stock market, not the U.S. economy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the state of the stock market, selling Delta Airlines as a certain price as it moves higher, and explaining why the U.S. needs another stimulus package to support small businesses and Americans.

The Stock Market Shows It's Not All Bad

Every day we are seeing different sectors in the stock market rise each day as investors start to realize that the worst expectations we had for companies in the coronavirus pandemic are not as bad. As jobless claims continue to fall each week, Cramer says things are not as bad as we thought they were.

Cramer discusses what he's seeing in the stock market lately and what to expect moving forward.

Delta Stock: Buy or Sell?

Earlier this week, Delta Airlines (DAL) - Get Report and the union worked together to prevent furloughs as the airlines start to get back into the air. Delta will not be opening the middle seat for its flights though. Last week the airline sector started rising as the travel rules start to ease in the U.S. and Delta could see a boost. Delta is only at $32 now but what price would Cramer think about selling Delta?

Listen to the price Cramer plans to sell Delta stock in the future.

ECB Shows the U.S. Needs Another Stimulus Bill

The U.S. has approved two rounds of stimulus bills to help companies and American citizens in need to get the necessary funds to survive this unprecedented turmoil in the U.S. economy. The ECB said its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program would increase the money spent to support Europe's economy to €1.35 trillion.

What does Cramer think about the latest development in Europe and does Cramer think we need to be utilizing some of the stimulus ideas we've seen across the Atlantic?