Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Airbnb Stock

Dow futures dip with stocks mixed following last night's records on Wall Street as stimulus hopes, vaccine news continues to power gains.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that a good market can shake off discouraging news, but a great market can ignore it entirely. On Tuesday, the markets interpreted a deceleration in the growth at Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report as a sign that the stay-at-home economy is in trouble. But Cramer said despite what you may have heard, vast swaths of our economy are still doing extremely well.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about buying Dell and Kohl’s, and Airbnb’s initial public offering.

Dell Stock: Buy or Sell?

Last week, Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Report and HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report -- two of the world’s three biggest PC suppliers, along with Lenovo -- both disclosed on their earnings calls that they’re seeing PC component shortages.

Dell COO Jeff Clarke said his firm is dealing with LCD-related shortages -- both for LCD panels and chips such as timing controllers and display drivers.

Cramer is excited about Dell and said that CEO Michael Dell is having a "fantastic" fourth quarter and told investors to buy the stock “right here, right now.”

Kohl’s Stock: Buy or Sell?

Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Report shares soared Tuesday after the department store chain announced that beauty retailer Sephora will set up shop within Kohl’s stores.

Kohl's traded at $36.43, up 13.14%. The stock has climbed since mid-Oct. but has slid 28% year to date, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that shut stores and kept shoppers at home. Sephora is owned by Paris-based luxury goods seller LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Cramer said that he likes the fact that Kohl’s “is alive and they have a pulse in doing things,” but said that he wouldn’t buy the stock.

Airbnb Stock: Buy or Sell?

Airbnb Inc. said Monday it aims to raise around $3 billion from its planned listing on the Nasdaq, the company said Tuesday, in an IPO that could value the home rental platform at around $35 billion.

Airbnb will price its 50 million share offering in the region of $44.00 to $50.00 each, the company said in an amended filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, implying a value of around $35 billion at the higher end of the forecast.

Company officers and insiders will sell a further 1.9 million shares. Proceeds from the listing, which will trade under the ticker symbol ABNB, will be around $2.85 billion, the company said.

Cramer said that Airbnb is the way to avoid COVID-19 if you are traveling, and added that he would buy the stock when it goes public.

