Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Costco

Stocks in the Dow were rising Monday morning as stocks in the Nasdaq continued its fall. TheStreet reviewed the best stocks in the past week and also reviewed the buy-the-dip candidates of stocks that fell the most this past week and could present buying opportunities.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said interest rates and the bond market are still key to stocks' next move.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Cathie Wood's recent investment in Palantir, when to buy Costco stock, and Broadcom's past quarter.

Palantir Technologies: Buy Or Sell?

Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report were rising after ARK Invest bought shares this past week. Cramer thinks Palantir will get steady work with its military software technology.

What Cramer doesn't understand about this recent move by Cathie Wood and ARK Invest is the amount of concentrated buying Wood did with this recent investment.

Costco: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer dedicated his Real Money column on Friday to discuss traders of Costco (COST) - Get Report and why he doesn't understand why the stock has fallen so much in the past month. Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle explained Friday why he would be buying shares of the major retailer.

Price targets for Costco were cut after it missed earnings expectations this past week. TheStreet looked at the charts to see if it's time to buy the stock.

Cramer thinks the stock may go lower in the short term but he believes Costco is a buy right now at these levels.

Broadcom: Buy Or Sell?

Analysts were mostly bullish after Broadcom reported earnings. TheStreet looked at the charts of Broadcom to see if the stock was a buy.

Cramer said Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report had a really good quarter. "I understand the pressure. People [investors] do not the semis. I totally get that. We have sold a lot of Broadcom. At a certain point, I want to buy it back. But it's a 3.29% yield, maybe buy it back at a 4% yield, if it goes down that far."

