Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Coinbase Direct Listing Preview

Coinbase

Cryptocurrency brokerage Coinbase on Wednesday submitted plans to sell 114.9 million shares in a direct-listing initial public offering that could value the company at more than $100 billion.

Cramer said it depends on the day [of the listing], it might be a good opportunity. "I find direct listings fascinating because they can really produce some bargains for the buyers. Stay close to that one. It may be a good one."

Shake Shack and Uber Eats

American fast-food chain Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report on Wednesday partnered with Uber Eats (UBER) - Get Report to launch its own nationwide in-app delivery service.

Cramer said some food travels and some food doesn't. "Shake Shack is great, it's delicious and juicy. Maybe [the deal] it's incremental for them but I wouldn't risk it. Unless it's made on the spot. Which it doesn't seem like it is."

NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are cryptographic tokens similar to Bitcoin or Ethereum. Unlike those cryptocurrencies, NFT can be digital art, experience, collectible, and many other things.

With NFTs, each asset is completely unique for each owner, and the NFTs are not interchangeable.

Cramer said if there is trading scarcity you might want to use NFTs.

