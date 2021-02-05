Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Own Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

Dow futures are rising as the stimulus bill was approved early Friday morning, helping U.S. stocks extending their best weekly gains since November.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said knowing the stats for winning stocks is a great way to fill out your financial game plan.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Clorox, Kohl's, Ralph Lauren and Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

Cramer said he invested in Bitcoin to diversify his portfolio. "I didn't buy it for speculation. I have always said you should invest in gold, stocks, some cash. And I felt now was the time to diversify into Bitcoin which is a great store holder of wealth. It works as a hedge against inflation or in case we went into an era where no one trusted fiat government money."

Clorox: Buy Or Sell?

Clorox (CLX) - Get Report the consumer packaged goods maker saw its shares plunge 6.3% despite posting a quarter that included 27% sales growth.

Cramer said Clorox is the premier vehicle to clean your house. "How do you top that? You can't just top that with salad dressing. Clorox has good margins but Wall Street is fickle. When you can't maintain that kind of growth people are just going to sell."

Kohl's: Buy Or Sell?

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report CEO Michelle Gass said the retailer would likely post stronger-than-expected holiday sales in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Cramer said Kohl's has done very well on e-commerce in a very short period of time. "What I like best is that they grabbed that Sephora deal."

Ralph Lauren: Buy Or Sell?

Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report plans to slash its North America office space by as much as 30% and close as many as 10 stores.

Cramer said Ralph Lauren is a company in transition. "It's a classic brand name but people are going to sell the stock because the numbers indicate they are not doing well. The company is reinventing itself and has struck a great deal with Snapchat."

