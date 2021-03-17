Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade Chewy

Nasdaq futures slip lower as investors brace for one of the most important Fed decisions in years as inflation trumps COVID as key portfolio risk.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said betting on the end of the world is a sucker's game

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Chewy, oil prices, and key lessons from last year's market crash.

Chewy: Buy Or Sell?

Investors continue to be bullish on videogame retailer GameStop's (GME) - Get Report plan to get Chewy.com (CHWY) - Get Report Founder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce strategy.

Cramer referred to Chewy as the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report of dog food in his Real Money column Tuesday and said that's the reason why the WallStreetBets crowd is focused on its founder Ryan Cohen.

Oil Prices

Commodity markets are roaring, stirring a debate about whether prices are headed for an extended upswing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Some investors are betting prices will surge over a long period, but history suggests the conditions aren’t right.

Cramer said that some of this supercycle in commodities is overdone already because China is cutting back on stimulus. "Oil is dicey at $65, the Saudis don't want it that hot. The Saudis are keeping oil off the market. If the US starts pumping more heavily, which they may be able to because of technology, then you're going to see things peak and go down. If Saudis pump more, then it goes down."

Market Crash of 2020

Cramer said the lesson from last year's market crash is that the Treasury Secretary should be willing to break bread with both parties so Congress acts immediately. "There will be no more bankruptcies."

