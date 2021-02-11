Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Trading Cannabis Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including the cannabis sector, the latest news with Walmart and TikTok, and the demand in the oil industry.

Stocks are mixed in trading Thursday after the report of a decline in weekly jobless claims as businesses gradually rehire workers amid easing pandemic-induced restrictions.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said he is keeping an eye out for froth in the market, a sure sign people are getting too greedy. Here's what else he's watching.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about how to trade stocks in the cannabis sector, the latest news with Walmart and TikTok, and the demand in the oil industry.

Cannabis Stocks

TheStreet is following the cannabis sector closely with its Cannabis Stocks Watchlist and several cannabis stocks are rising this week. Shares of Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report, Aphria (APHA) - Get Report and Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Report are fluctuating as the cannabis sector catches the continued attention of traders on Reddit.

Cramer talks about what he's seeing in the cannabis sector and if it's too late to be buying some of the cannabis stocks that are surging this week.

Walmart: Buy Or Sell?

TikTok's purchase by Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report is on hold. Wedbush sees the new presidential administration being less combative with China. Walmart also announced in late January that it will offer a seven-day vaccine service at its U.S. pharmacies.

Cramer said it would be "foolish" for investors to sell Walmart on the TikTok news.

Oil Sector

PBF Energy (PBF) - Get Report reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue miss due to falling demand. PBF stock is up over 10% in trading Thursday.

Cramer talked about the concern in the market that President Biden is going to stop the drilling happening in the Gulf of Mexico but he doesn't believe Biden is going to make that move.

