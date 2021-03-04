Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Canopy Growth

Stocks are mixed on Thursday as bond yields steady as investors await weekly jobless claims and a key speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said one of the biggest themes in this market is that anything that was liked last year is hated this year. What's an investor to do?

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Dave Portnoy and Buzz ETF, Canopy Growth and Dollar Tree earnings.

Buzz ETF

Dave Portnoy, the founder of the popular sports and pop culture website, Barstool Sports, is getting into the ETF business. He'll be lending his likeness and marketing muscle to the soon-to-be-launched VanEck Social Sentiment ETF called BUZZ.

Cramer said Dave is a colorful figure, he runs a fantastic sports blog, and he has buzz himself. "This thing I love about him is he uses his personality to raise a lot of money for small businesses."

Canopy Growth: Buy Or Sell?

Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report has launched sparkling water with hemp-derived CBD in the U.S. The stock was downgraded to underperform by Bennett recently on valuation concerns.

Cramer said Canopy Growth used to be poorly run but it's not doing that anymore. "Under David Klein's [CEO of Canopy Growth] leadership, the stock is a buy."

Dollar Tree: Buy Or Sell?

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but narrowly missed revenue forecasts. Comparable-store sales rose 4.9%, short of the 5.5% estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Cramer said the stock didn't do as well as he'd hoped. He also added that there are relentless sellers in both Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report.

Walmart and Costco are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.