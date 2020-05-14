Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy or Sell Uber Stock?

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all dropped after the Fed Chair Jay Powell spoke about the last effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Powell stated that the economic crisis the U.S. is facing from the coronavirus is 'unprecedented' and the recovery could be slower than many assume. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer says investors need to wait for the sell off before investing more in this market and resist the companies with no earnings and little revenue.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including if acquiring Grubhub makes Uber stock a buy, the lack of sports shifting ad spending, and how to help working-class Americans with the new relief bill.

Uber Stock: Buy or Sell?

Does Uber's potential acquisition of Grubhub make Uber stock (UBER) - Get Report a buy? Uber is reportedly willing to pay $6 billion for Grubhub and will reduce the food delivery service to 3 major players in the industry.

What does Cramer think about the acquisition and does this make Uber stock a buy moving forward? Cramer tells investors how he would trade Uber stock here.

PepsiCo Pulling Ads Is Because of Sports

No sports on television is making advertisers pull their ads from airing on television. Cramer spoke about why advertisers are pulling their ad spending on television. He told viewers that without major sporting events like the playoffs in various sports, why would advertisers want to invest their ad spending on television?

Cramer shares where companies are moving their ad spending budget.

Looking Out for Working Class America

Before Cramer became one of the most recognizable faces in American finance, he was a reporter in Los Angeles. During this time, Cramer's apartment was robbed, forcing him to live out of his car. These unfortunate events that were detailed in his book Confessions of a Street Addict describe the journey Cramer took to becoming the host of Mad Money. Cramer understands what it's like to lose it all and thinks the new relief bill being proposed is a step to helping those who need it most.

Cramer talks about Nancy Pelosi and the new bill that is being introduced in Washington D.C. to support Americans suffering during this recession.

