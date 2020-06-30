Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Bristol-Myers Over Gilead

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including buying Bristol-Myers over Gilead Sciences, buying Boeing for long-term, and never owning Under Armour stock.

The Dow ended a strong day up over 2% after strong pending sales in the housing data and Boeing surging from the clearance to test the 737 MAX.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said there are good signals for a rally into the 4th of July, but the markets can be unpredictable.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about buying Bristol-Myers over Gilead Sciences, buying Boeing for long-term, and never owning Under Armour stock.

Buy Bristol-Myers Over Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report said this week that remdesivir will cost $2,340 for a five-day treatment. TheStreet analyzed what Gilead Sciences shares will do after the news of their pricing was released. What does Cramer think about the news of remdesivir pricing for Gilead Sciences?

Cramer says he still likes Bristol-Myers (BMY) - Get Report over Gilead Sciences.

Boeing Stock: Buy or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report surged yesterday after positive news about allowing to test its 737 MAX this week and brought the Dow with it. Unfortunately, Boeing was falling Tuesday after Norweigan Air canceled its order of 100 planes and said it's suing Boeing. Boeing is down around 2% in premarket trading as traders price in the negative news this morning.

Does Cramer still think investors should own Boeing stock? Cramer believes investors need to look at the long-term view of Boeing and stick with the shares through the bad news.

Under Armour Stock: Buy or Sell?

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report announced in late May that it would open 50% of its stores in the U.S. as it starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Under Armour also revealed a new coronavirus sports mask this month to help athletes train safely. This week it announced that Under Armour would be terminating its $280 million contract with UCLA.

Cramer talks about why he would never own Under Armour stock in the sports apparel space.