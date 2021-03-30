Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Boeing

Jim Cramer discusses the latest stock market news including expectations from Lululemon earnings, how to trade Boeing, and investors worried about inflation.

Dow futures are mixed Tuesday as bond yields and growth prospects were back in focus Tuesday as markets shrug-off the fallout from the $20 billion fire sale of media stocks trigged by Archegos Capital.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the market is fickle. He advised that investors should stick with the reopening stocks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about expectations from Lululemon earnings, Boeing's stock gain, and investors worried about inflation.

Lululemon: Buy Or Sell?

Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report reports earnings Tuesday. Cramer said Lululemon shares are a buy on his "Lightning Round" segment on Mad Money.

Cramer said Lululemon's earnings will be a litmus test of whether we should be trying to find stocks that could be part of work in both reopening trade and lockdowns. "I think Lulu has had a good quarter but I don't know which way will the market receive this good quarter."

Boeing: Buy Or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares gained Monday after Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report said it added 100 firm orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX 7. That was a sign of confidence for the jet, which was grounded for more than a year following two fatal crashes.

Cramer said this is great news for Boeing, people are buying the Max, the 787 Dreamliner has been approved. "Boeing is so off it's high. I think it goes to $300 and that's why it's a big position for Action Alerts PLUS."

Inflation

Cramer said if the U.S. economy grows at 10% like Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is hinting then there will be some inflation. "But if we are at 10% growth it would be ok for the Federal Reserve to increase rates. 10% is pretty big."

He added investors worried about inflation should buy stocks like Nucor (NUE) - Get Report and Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report in opening trade.

