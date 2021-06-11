Morning Bell with Jim Cramer: Boeing Can Rise, Tether May Not

Jim Cramer shared his thoughts about Boeing (BA) - Get Report and Tether with Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks.

Boeing: Buy or Sell?

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report said this week it it would convert nearly three dozen options for Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft from Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report into firm orders.

There were also reports Boeing was in advanced talks with United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report to sell more than 100 of its 737 MAX jets.

"My thinking is that people are saying, 'wait a second, maybe I can get a good deal from Boeing now [and] I might not get a good deal in a few more months,'" Cramer said, "or that China is about to certify Boeing."

What matters, Cramer said, "is that this is travel coming back."

Cramer noted that Restoration Hardware (RH) - Get Report CEO and chairman Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders that "the un-masking of the general public could lead to a Roaring Twenties type of consumer exuberance."

"If [Friedman] thinks we’re going to have a Roaring Twenties, well that means we’re going to have a lot of travel," Cramer said. "And there's not enough planes. It's great for Boeing; if Boeing can execute better, the stock can go to $400."

Cramer credited Boeing for making its planes more energy efficient, betting that the price of jet fuel would go up.

"Instead, [the price of fuel] plummeted and there was another reason not to buy a plane," he said. "But now it's coming back, so there are a lot of secular tailwinds and cyclical tailwinds that are making Boeing a good stock."

Tether: Buy or Sell?

Cramer also said he was worried that Tether, a cryptocurrency, "is not backed up by what I thought [it was]."

He expressed concern that the People's Republic of China might crack down on cryptocurrency.

"Now, remember," he said, "they cracked down on religion. Why wouldn't they crack down and say 'we cannot have Bitcoin in this country?' They cracked down on the people who run Alibaba. I think there's very much of a chance that the PRC wakes up and says, 'you know, we have had it with Bitcoin.' And if that's the case, Tether is in a lot of trouble."