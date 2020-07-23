Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Slack Protests Microsoft Move

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including why investors shouldn't buy Biogen, Slack's dispute with Microsoft, and why someone is buying airline stocks.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended Wednesday up after positive vaccine news and a possible stimulus bill coming soon. Earnings week continued with Tesla shares rising after beating earnings estimates and Microsoft shares falling despite beating earnings estimates.

On Mad Money Wednesday, Jim Cramer said investors need to be able to spot excessive speculation and growth before problems start.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer Monday on Street Lightning about why investors shouldn't buy Biogen, Slack's dispute with Microsoft, and why someone is buying airline stocks.

Biogen Stock: Buy or Sell?

Biogen shares were surging after submitting an application for its key treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Biogen beat earnings estimates Wednesday and lifted its full-year guidance outlook. The question for investors is whether or not these results make shares of Biogen a buy?

Cramer wouldn't buy Biogen after earnings and gives you another name he would be looking at in this space.

Slack Challenges Microsoft Teams Move

Slack filed an EU complaint charging Microsoft with anti-competitive practice regarding the Teams software. TheStreet broke down what this EU complaint means for Slack and Microsoft. Slack also acquired business-directory provider Rimeto this month, calling it a natural fit with its messaging platform.

Cramer talks about why he's not worried about this EU complaint.

Airline Stocks: Buy or Sell?

Airlines are starting to report earnings with American Airlines reporting a loss on Thursday but showed it's burning less cash than expected. TheStreet provided a guide for investors who are looking to trade airline stocks as earnings come in. United Airlines posted better than expected results on Tuesday but is down 9% this week.

Cramer still sees investors trading airline stocks and speaks about what this means for the sector.

