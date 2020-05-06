Jim Cramer shares stock market news including Beyond Meat stock rising after earnings, airline stocks in a hopeless position, and why Chegg stock is a winner.

The stock market ended the day positive as lockdowns begin to ease and oil stocks are rallying. Wendy's warned of a potential meat shortage and that news couldn't have come at a better time for Beyond Meat stock as it reported earnings yesterday. Jim Cramer spoke about why science and technology are responsible for this market strength on Mad Money and seeing the end of the healthcare recession.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including airline stocks in a hopeless position, Beyond Meat stock earnings, why Chegg stock is a winner now. Also, as a bonus to our readers, here are highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money including his column on going back to work and the hurdles that exist to reopening the economy.

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy or Sell?

Could a meat shortage be the catalyst Beyond Meat BYND stock needs to continue going higher after earnings? The stock is up over 20% on the year. Beyond Meat reported stronger than expected earnings.

Cramer discusses what he wanted to see in Beyond Meat earnings.

Airline Stocks Are Doomed

The airline industry is hurting and nobody seems to know how to help the airlines. A bailout was mentioned as the last opportunity to save the sector and help U.S. airlines like Delta (DAL) - Get Report, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report, and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report.

What does Cramer believe is what the airline stocks need at this time? Watch him discuss the airline industry.

Chegg Stock: Buy or Sell?

Chegg was on Mad Money last night discussing its recent earnings and what the future of education looks like globally. Chegg stock could see a boost in 2020, especially during the coronavirus pandemic as more kids are doing schooling online.

Hear what Cramer likes about Chegg stock.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: