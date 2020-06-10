Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including buying Beyond Meat, what to do with Boeing stock, and the market speculation driving the stock market.

Stocks in the Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended the day down while the Nasdaq was slightly up on the day ending the day at a new high. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report also hit new highs yesterday to help the Nasdaq get to its new high. Dow futures are pointing higher after the Fed rate meeting that continues today.

On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said that in this unsettled weather, investors should buy stocks that don't need a tailwind to be successful.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about buying Beyond Meat, what to do with Boeing stock, and the market speculation driving the stock market.

Beyond Meat Stock: Buy or Sell?

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report has been expanding to China in the last week with two separate deals with Yum China and Sinodis. Beyond Meat was included in Cramer's Mad Money Covid-19 Index as a stock that could fill in for consumers if a meat shortage ever happens after outbreaks at U.S. meat plants. TheStreet broke down how hedge funds are trading the stocks in the Covid-19 index.

Listen to why Cramer is still bullish on Beyond Meat.

Boeing Meat Stock: Buy or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report ended yesterday down almost 7% after it was reported that the airplane manufacturer only delivered four planes, its lowest total in 60 years. This week, TheStreet looked at Boeing stock and analyzed if it could go up to $277 after Boeing shares began surging after restrictions were loosened on domestic flights.

Cramer spoke about the 'no mans land' that Boeing finds itself this week and where it goes from here.

Market Speculation Is Driving the Market

A lot of individuals following the markets keep wondering how the stock market continues to go higher despite the record high unemployment, poor earnings reports, and the bad news cycle that asks yesterday's headlines to 'hold my beer' on a continuous basis. It was announced that the U.S. was in a recession this year and that shows Cramer that we've come too far too fast.

Listen to what Cramer thinks about the market speculation that continues to drive stocks in this market.