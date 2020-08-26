Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: When to Buy Best Buy Stock

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including what he likes about Robinhood investors, the sun setting on Exxon Mobil and when to buy Best Buy stock.

The stocks in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are mixed in trading on Wednesday as investors start to weigh the strength of the U.S. economy.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said they may seem surprising, but the changes in the Dow Industrials bring the index closer to the reality of the new economy.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about what he likes about Robinhood investors, the sun setting on Exxon Mobil and when to buy Best Buy shares.

Robinhood Investors During the Pandemic

This pandemic has highlighted the need for companies to have a strong digital presence with stock rising for companies like Amazon, Target, Zoom, Salesforce and other strong digital companies. The same can be said for Robinhood, which has attracted at home investors to put their money to work during the pandemic. Despite the occasional trading being down on the site, Robinhood has led daily active trading volume. Robinhood has seen massive growth during the pandemic.

Cramer talks about what he likes about Robinhood investors.

Exxon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report shares were sliding after the stock was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Exxon reported a second consecutive loss when they released their quarterly financials at the end of July. This comes after Exxon Mobil announced layoffs at the end of June.

Cramer said the changes in the Dow just show that the sun is setting on oil and Exxon Mobil and rising for other companies.

Best Buy Stock: Buy or Sell?

Best Buy beat earnings expectations when it reported its quarterly financials on Tuesday. TheStreet reviewed the charts after shares of Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report dipped after earnings to give investors a guide on how to trade Best Buy shares. Best Buy's price target was raised at Raymond James on Monday, a day before reporting its earnings.

Cramer tells investors when he would be buying shares of Best Buy.

