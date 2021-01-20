Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: How to Trade UnitedHealth

Dow futures are rising the morning before Joe Biden's inauguration. TheStreet picked the stock market winners for the Biden presidency and how investors should invest their money as Biden and Kamala Harris lead the country.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the factors pushing the stock market change every day, and investors need to understand the news to manage the volatility.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about UnitedHealth's earnings, how to trade bank stocks amidst earnings season, and markets on inauguration day.

UnitedHealth: Buy Or Sell?

Cramer said the expectations here are not nearly as high as they have been. "It's a consistent company. It has done some good acquisitions. It represents a bargain versus the rest of the group. The earnings expectations have not been elevated from what the company said they would do. And that's highly unusual for UNH (UNH) - Get Report. But it's a great opportunity to buy."

Bank Stocks

Banks continued to post earnings on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report earned $1.81 a share in the fourth quarter, higher than Wall Street estimates that called for $1.30. Net revenue of $13.64 billion topped forecasts of $11.54 billion.

Cramer said you should buy these bank stocks into weakness but accept the fact that because they have had such a big run investors are going to focus on other stocks that haven't.

Inauguration Day

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon ET today.

Cramer said there could be a short term blip down if anything goes wrong. "But I think it will be well orchestrated and investors will be bullish about it. Bullish again in the industrials, in the solars, in Teslas of the world. I urge people to get GM and Ford. Those are the best plays."

None of these are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.