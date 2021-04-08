Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: The April Members-Only Call

Jim Cramer shares stock-market news including his semiconductor stock picks and his strategy to pick stocks for his charitable trust.

The S&P 500 is setting a record high Thursday as tech stocks are leading the market higher. The Dow is down in trading with Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Report leading it lower with the communications company down over 2%.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said it's futile to speculate on what consumers will do when everyone's vaccinated, and investors should stick with stocks that thrive no matter what.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about his semiconductor stock picks and the strategy to pick stocks for his charitable trust.

Semiconductor Stock Picks

White House national security and economic officials will meet with semiconductor makers and auto company representatives later this month on April 12 to discuss the impact ongoing computer chip shortages are having on the U.S., according to a published report Thursday.

Cramer said he liked Marvell (MRVL) - Get Report, Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report in addition to AMD (AMD) - Get Report and Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report.

Action Alerts PLUS April Members-Only Call

Cramer will host a call for the members of Action Alerts PLUS at 11.30 am EST on Thursday.

Action Alerts PLUS club members get access to how Cramer manages a portfolio and how he decides to put money to work in the market. Cramer trades real money in his Action Alerts PLUS, with all recognized profits going to charity.

Cramer said he usually likes to add stocks that go lower to the bullpen for the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio. "We're constantly probing for the next big thing," he said.

