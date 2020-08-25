Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Stop Buying Apple Before Split

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including not buying Apple before the stock splits, buying Microsoft if it buys TikTok, and Apple and Tesla's shared mindset.

The stocks in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are mixed in trading Tuesday as some investors believe there is optimism in U.S.-China trade relations.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said extreme valuations may be disturbing, but Apple and Tesla are not expensive, per se, if everything goes right.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about not buying Apple shares before the stock splits, buying Microsoft if it buys TikTok, and how Apple and Tesla's mindset has made both companies so successful.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple is surging to all-time highs ahead of the stock split and forcing changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the process. Apple stock climbed above $500 but is down over 1% in trading Tuesday, sending the stock just south of $500. With Apple stock surging to all-time highs, is it still smart to buy shares of Apple before the stock splits? TheStreet looked at the charts and believe Apple shares are a better sell than a buy right now.

Cramer also wouldn't be buying Apple shares before the stock splits. He suggests buying another stock.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report has been in talks to buy TikTok since President Trump signed an order to ban TikTok in the U.S. because it's operated by the Chinese company ByteDance. TikTok is suing the Trump Administration for ignoring due process in its recent executive order threatening to ban transactions with TikTok by U.S. companies. This has made room for Facebook's (FB) - Get Report Instagram Reels to become a competitor to TikTok

Cramer still thinks Microsoft is a winner and would buy the stock expecting Microsoft to buy TikTok.

Tesla Stock: Buy or Sell?

Tesla has been a hot topic for Cramer for quite a while and he explained last week how he became a Tesla bull. Cramer went on Tesla Daily on TheStreet last week to discuss his journey with his thought process on Tesla through the years. Cramer joined Tesla Daily again on Monday to discuss Wedbush's new $3,500 bull case. Cramer discussed what Apple and Tesla share in common that is making the two stocks the hottest shares in 2020.

Cramer discusses what makes the two companies so similar.

Apple and Microsoft are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.