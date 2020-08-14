Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Apple on Bundle News

The Dow, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all down Friday after reports that retail sales growth is slowing.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the worst ways to buy stocks and his seven rules for better investing. Cramer also wants you to ignore the tweets.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about buying Apple on bundle news, Cisco's disappointing report, and why you shouldn't buy Tapestry stock.

Apple Stock: Buy or Sell?

Apple started August splitting its stock when it reported earnings. Cramer believes the Apple and Tesla stock split was a great decision and wants more companies to split their stock. Apple had more good news this month when it announced the Apple One bundles that will help bundle several digital offers. The Apple TV+ bundle will include Showtime and CBS All Access. The news in August wasn't all perfect in August as Fortnite was removed from the app store Thursday after a payment dispute.

Cramer spoke about why he believes the Apple bundle will be good for the stock.

Cisco Stock: Buy or Sell?

Cisco reported earnings on Wednesday and TheStreet gave a guide on what to watch during their report. After its report, Cisco shares were falling on a weak sales outlook and the news of their CFO retiring. Wall Street analysts offered what they were seeing in Cisco after it reported its quarterly financials.

Cramer thinks Cisco is a sad story and speaks about the issues we saw Wednesday.

Tapestry Stock: Buy or Sell?

Coach parent Tapestry reported 53% lower sales, sending shares down. Tapestry has had a tumultuous time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tapestry ex-CEO Jide Zeitlin resigned after misconduct reports in July. Cramer discussed that news in July and why he doesn't believe a new CEO will be able to turn this around. Cramer said Tapestry should be bought and would advise them to sell the company for $5 billion.

Cramer doesn't like Tapestry stock and explains why with Street Lightning.

