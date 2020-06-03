Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Apple Cuts Prices in China

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq ended yesterday up after investors balanced signs of economic recovery against social unrest in the United States. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer said times are very tough here right now, but with recovery signals coming from Europe and China, our international companies may get a boost.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about Apple cutting prices in China, social justice and investing advice during the civil unrest.

Apple Cutting iPhone Prices in China

Apple announced that they are cutting prices on their iPhones in China and TheStreet asked Cramer if investors should be worried. Cramer said this is something they've done before and it has worked for Apple. "It's simple, you cut price, you get more sales."

The sale coincides with a major shopping day in China on June 18. Hear what other insight Cramer has on Apple after the recent news in China.

Wall Street Doesn't Care About Social Justice

People keep asking why the stock market is going up when it feels like the rest of the world is being torn down. Cramer gave an easy explanation and it's that Wall Street shouldn't care about social justice. Cramer does believe in companies being socially just and does consider those qualities but it probably won't move markets.

Cramer explains why hope is helping the market and why current events may not being able to overcome the hope investors have in the market for where it's going.

Investing Advice During U.S. Turmoil

Cramer explains why investors need to check their emotions and politics at the door when deciding what stocks to invest in. There is hope in stay-at-home stocks and Chinese stock that will continue to go higher. Despite everything going on. Cramer still believes there are stocks worth buying in this market.

Listen to which stocks Cramer is looking at in the near-term and what the markets will look in the future.