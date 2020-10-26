Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: AMD, Nvidia Are Carving Intel Up - TheStreet
Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: AMD, Nvidia Are Carving Intel Up

Jim Cramer shares stock market news discussing AMD and Nvidia, writing off GAP, and buying Mattel.
Dow futures stocks slump as coronavirus infection rates hit new records in Europe and the United States.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer told viewers they need to proceed with caution in what will likely be a volatile week for stocks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning discussed AMD and Nvidia, writing off GAP, and buying Mattel.

AMD and Nvidia Stocks: Buy or Sell?

On Friday, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore offered mixed commentary about Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report, ahead of the semiconductor giant's earnings report due Tuesday.

“We expect a solid quarter out of AMD, with product-cycle driven rises in semi-custom, continued but slowing quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year growth in the server [central processing units] after a strong first half of 2020, seasonal growth in personal-computer CPUs, and a lull in PC [graphics processing units] ahead of a fourth-quarter product-driven rise,” he wrote.

Cramer said that AMD and Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report are “carving Intel up” as they have “tremendous” chips for the data center.

Gap Stock: Buy or Sell?

Gap  (GPS) - Get Report said Thursday that the apparel retailer should return to profitable growth next year as it looks to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Gap said sales would expand by low- to mid-single digits annually as it tried to reach a profit margin of at least 10% by 2023.

Cramer said that people think that GAP is nowhere, but it is in a “shrink to grow” situation. “This is a company that people have written off but it is not,” he said.

Mattel Stock: Buy or Sell?

Mattel Inc.  (MAT) - Get Report shares surged the most in five months Friday after blasting third-quarter earnings estimates as Barbie and Hot Wheels sales jumped amid renewed toy purchases during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer said that he wouldn’t bullpen Mattel because of its uneven recovery. “I am concerned that the big money has already been made,” he said.

Nvidia Corporation. is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now. 

