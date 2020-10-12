Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock

Dow futures are gaining Monday morning as investors await third-quarter earnings. Wall Street looks to extend its best week since August but will look to fight off any negative headlines.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said investors need to stick with stocks that don't need government stimulus. And, he's got your game plan for this week.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about picking Marvell over NXP, buying AMD after acquisition news, and the latest Disney developments.

AMD Stock: Buy or Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report were on the move Friday as a possible acquisition was in the works.

Shares of Xilinx were up almost 17% at one point Friday on news that AMD was working toward a $30 billion takeout of the company. For its part, AMD stock had fallen about 4% on the news.

All of this comes after Nvidia’s (NVDA) - Get Report recent announcement that it will acquire Arm Inc. in a $40 billion deal. Both Nvidia and AMD are looking to spread their dominance and grow through M&A.

Cramer said that investors shouldn’t worry about AMD’s CEO Lisa Su overpaying for Xilinx. He added that AMD is his “best pick ever” and that investors should buy it now instead of waiting to see whether or not AMD will buy Xilinx because there is no indication that Xilinx wants to sell.

Marvell Stock: Buy or Sell?

Last week, Marvell (MRVL) - Get Report introduced the industry's first automotive gigabit Ethernet PHY solution with integrated media access control security (MACsec) technology for secure point to point communication.

With nearly a billion connected cars projected to be on the road by 2030, the integration of security becomes an important factor in tomorrow's vehicles. Cramer said that he prefers Marvell over NXP, despite NXP announcing that it raised its guidance for the third quarter based on better-than-expected performance.

Disney Stock: Buy or Sell?

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Pixar Studio's animated film "Soul" will release directly on streaming service Disney+ this Christmas, the entertainment giant tweeted on Friday. While 'Soul' will appear exclusively on Disney+ in the U.S. and Europe, it will be released in theaters in countries where the streaming service isn’t available, Bloomberg reported.

With the lack of numbers on whether or not the release of Mulan on Disney+ really worked, Cramer thinks that this is not a reason to be cautious about with other new releases.