Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Amazon and Nvidia Are Growing

The stocks in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are all up as tech shares take the lead in trading on Tuesday.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said 'Merger Mondays' might be back. News of mergers, acquisitions, investments and earnings show there are still some great deals out there.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Amazon growing, Nvidia's new deal, Delta's latest moves and Pfizer's latest vaccine update.

Amazon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Amazon announced its hiring another 100,000 workers to prepare for the holiday season as the e-commerce giant tries to keep up with the demand its seeing since the coronavirus pandemic started. Amazon is expanding and investing in technology across several sectors including drone delivery and its Halo Health service and tracker.

Cramer believes the current environment we're in is benefiting Amazon and everything seems to be going Amazon's way.

Nvidia Stock: Buy or Sell?

Nvidia reached a deal to acquire Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion. Cramer believes the deal will be approved and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang looks forward to combining "...Nvidia’s leading AI computing with Arm’s vast ecosystem.” TheStreet looked at the charts and gave investors a guide on how to trade the semiconductor stock after its deal for Arm Holdings.

Cramer believes the latest moves by Nvidia is setting the company up to surpass Intel.

Delta Stock: Buy or Sell?

Delta is looking to raise $6.5 billion in financing backed by its frequent flyer program. In August, Delta announced that it was extending blocking the middle seat on all its flights, something other airlines have reinstated. Delta also furloughed around 1,900 pilots as the number of travel is down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer likes what Delta is doing but still knows the airline needs customers.

Pfizer Stock: Buy or Sell?

Pfizer reached a coronavirus vaccine deal with the EU that plans to have a regulatory review ready by October. Pfizer benefited from the news that AstraZeneca is putting its vaccine trial study on hold after an adverse reaction to one of its enrolled patients. The Pfizer CEO believes the vaccine trial will be ready to review by October.

Cramer talks about what he wants to hear from Pfizer regarding its vaccine trials.

