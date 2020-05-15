Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Amazon Stock?

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including Amazon stock and its new products, Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, and the oil stocks.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq came back on Thursday and turned positive for investors. The banks rallied and Jim Cramer wondered who was the one buying bank stocks throughout the day? On Mad Money, Cramer pondered who will survive this recession?

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including Amazon stock and the new tech products they're building, Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan, and what investors should do with the oil stocks.

Amazon Stock: Buy or Sell?

I'm not sure if you noticed but Amazon wants to have their hand in everything. Cramer and the Action Alerts PLUS team explained why they're making an exception for increasing the percentage of shares in your portfolio with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Amazon announced they are making new tablets but what does that mean for the stock?

Cramer talks about what he likes about Amazon stock.

Jamie Dimon Buying JPMorgan Stock?

Almost 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. Banks are not the stocks investors should be buying right now but someone was buying yesterday as bank stocks gained. What does that mean for the value of these bank stocks?

Is it possible that Jamie Dimon could be buying JPMorgan stock?

Oil Stocks Is Not the Solution

Cramer has been against buying oil stocks for a long time. What stocks should you be buying as an alternative to the oil stocks? Oil stocks were rising earlier this week but Cramer explains why you don't want to be invested in oil stocks.

What should investors know as U.S. oil stocks are rising in Amerca?

