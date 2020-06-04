Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Amazon vs. Small Businesses

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including Amazon coming after small businesses, Boeing 737 Max being ready and Regeneron or Moderna as the vaccine pick.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq ended yesterday the day with healthy gains after investors balanced signs of economic recovery against social unrest in the United States. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer looked beyond the market bullishness to which stocks investors should buy, and which they should avoid.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about Amazon coming after small businesses, Boeing 737 Max saving the company and Regeneron or Moderna as the Covid-19 vaccine pick.

Amazon Is Coming for Mom and Pop

When the coronavirus pandemic is over and the quarantine has been lifted more across the U.S. what will the landscape of small businesses look like? Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and the big players in retail have thrived in quarantine and have reported stellar earnings with positive signs for the rest of 2020. Will Amazon be one of the only few retailers left standing after the coronavirus pandemic?

Cramer talks about Amazon coming for small businesses and what to expect for the rest of 2020.

Boeing 737 Max Could Be a Saving Grace?

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded for a while now after several issues causing crashes and issues that have called into question the viability for several airlines to eventually fly the plane. Boeing (BA) - Get Report has been working since the grounding to fix the issues they've encountered and come out of the quarantine with flying colors.

What does Cramer think about the possibility of 737 Max leading Boeing out of the issues the plane manufacturer has had recently?

Regeneron or Moderna?

Several companies are racing to be crowned the miracle drug that saves the world from the coronavirus pandemic and fears of a second wave. Two of those companies are Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report. Recently, Moderna has had its studies praised by Dr. Fauci which led to a boost in the stock.

What stock is Cramer buying if he has to pick a pharmaceutical company producing a Covid-19 vaccine?