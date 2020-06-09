Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Amazon

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended the day up over 1% as hope for a recovery in the U.S. is on its way. The Nasdaq reached its highest level at the close despite entering a recession earlier this year. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer looked at what's powering the rally in the Nasdaq because it reveals what's going on in the stock market.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the new price target for Amazon, Apple's new payment plan for its products, a new approach to oil stocks and the upcoming Fed meetings.

Amazon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is now trading around $2500 a share. The stock is up over 30% this year alone and some believe it will go even higher. RBC raised its price target for Amazon from $2,700 to $3,300 and maintained its outperform rating. Many are wondering if that's too high but ask yourself this question: what company is one of the few that has benefited the most from the coronavirus pandemic and working from home?

Listen to why Cramer thinks RBC's price target of $3,300 for Amazon isn't high enough and why he believes this Action Alerts PLUS holding is a must-own for any investor.

Apple's New Payment Plan

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report reportedly plans to give Apple Card carriers the option to buy iPads, Macs and other devices via interest-free monthly payments. Last week, it was announced that Apple would launch a services bundle soon. Apple is looking to incentivize buyers to buy Apple products after the coronavirus pandemic recession and one of its worst sales quarters.

Cramer discusses why the payment plans are the right move for Apple.

Changing the Approach on Oil Stocks

The OPEC cartel leaders and non-member allies agreed to extend their production cut agreement through to the end of July 2020. The U.S. oil prices collapsed back in March before the market hit the coronavirus pandemic lows. Oil hit even lower lows in late April, sending the market farther down. Since then, oil markets have recovered along with the stock market.

How is Cramer playing the oil markets? Watch his change in strategy,

The Fed Will Try to Keep the Recent Strength

The Federal Open Market Committee's meeting is today and tomorrow. The expectations are that the rates will stay near zero and there will not be any major policy changes announced. Could the Fed announce anything that could prevent the market from rallying even further this week?

Cramer discusses what he hopes to hear this week when the Fed has their meetings.