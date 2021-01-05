Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Any Concern for Alibaba?

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are talking about Airbnb and Alibaba's stock and the impact of Georgia's Senate runoff elections on the stock market.

Dow futures are down slightly as investors weigh the impact of the Georgia Senate runoff elections that are taking place on Tuesday.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer outlined the bullish themes he thinks can stand the test not only of today, or tomorrow but for all of 2021 and beyond.

Airbnb: Buy Or Sell?

Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report received coverage initiations from a number of analysts on Monday, and they generally expressed enthusiasm for the home-booking company but not for its valuation.

Cramer said Airbnb will have a fabulous quarter. "The longer the U.S. fails in bringing out the vaccine the more Airbnb will be trialed. But people recognize it's a great party, Americans love a party. It's a disruptive technology that people truly like. It [Airbnb's share price] could go to $200, I can come up with a scenario where it's worth that, given the total unaddressable market is worth $1.5 trillion. A lot of the analysts like it."

Alibaba: Buy Or Sell?

U.S. listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report fell Monday amid speculation about the whereabouts of its founder Jack Ma, as he has retreated from public view over the last two months.

Cramer said he's agreed with President Trump multiple times about his hard-line stance against the Chinese. "It's a repulsive totalitarian communist regime. Trump's policy on China was strong. The fact that Ma hasn't surfaced is a reminder that the Chinese government executes white-collar criminals all the time."

Georgia Senate Runoffs

Georgia is bracing for Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections with the state in the political spotlight after President Trump urged state officials to nullify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November vote, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cramer said the Georgia runoff elections could have a huge impact on the stock market. "People who are running on the Democratic party are very liberal and more importantly it would tilt the Senate to the Democrats."



