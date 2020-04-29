Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Microsoft, Facebook Earnings

The stock market ended the day down yesterday after big tech slumped throughout the day. The Nasdaq felt most of the pain yesterday with tech stocks falling but there are earnings for big names in tech today.

Cramer spoke with TheStreet's Katherine Ross yesterday about what to expect from Facebook earnings, Microsoft earnings, and what the retail sector looks like for Macy's stock. for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, get highlights from TheStreet's premium service Real Money including yesterday's article about reopening the economy but the need to do it one more than just hope.

Microsoft Stock: Buy or Sell?

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report reports earnings after the bell today and investors want to know if it is time to buy the stock. TheStreet wrote about why Microsoft is a great investment for the long term for traders.

What will Cramer be looking for in the earnings call? Check out his video to find out.

Facebook Stock: Buy or Sell?

Facebook (FB) - Get Report reports earnings as well after the bell today and investors should be looking at these three things during Facebook earnings. Facebook's recent $5.7 billion purchase of Jio platforms is a valuable insurance policy for the social media giant.

Facebook was raised to outperform by JMP Securities this week. Listen to what Cramer expects on the earnings call and what he thinks of Facebook stock now.

Macy's Stock: Buy or Sell?

Last week, Macy's (M) - Get Report sought $5 billion in debt relief to bolster their finances. What should investors be looking at before they decide whether or not to buy Macy's stock?

Cramer believes investors need to read the balance sheet. Is Macy's debt too high to even think about investing? Cramer discusses what to do next.

