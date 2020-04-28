Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Starbucks Earnings

The stock market yesterday saw the Dow Jones jump over 1.5% as states begin their plans to reopen in early May. Jim Cramer unveiled his Mad Money COVID-19 Index, containing stocks in 17 sectors. The stocks are buys now for the rest of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer spoke with TheStreet's Katherine Ross yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, get highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money including yesterday's columns about the day's big gainers to see if they made sense as we enter this new America and the potential 'risks' for Amazon before earnings.

Starbucks Earnings: Buy or Sell?

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report reports earnings today and is one of the most anticipated earnings reports of the week. As one of the quick-service restaurants best prepared for a pandemic, Starbucks' earnings will provide a unique view of how bad the current economy is.

Listen to what Cramer wants to hear on the earnings call today.

Tyson Foods: Buy or Sell?

A meat shortage will be bad news for Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report if they're forced to close to any more plants. What can the company do to prevent more outbreaks of COVID-19?

Cramer discusses what to do with Tyson Foods stock now.

A Message to Jay Powell

Hear what Cramer wants to hear from Jay Powell during the Fed meetings this week. How will Powell provide confidence for the investors? Listen to what Cramer has to say.

