Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Coronavirus Testing Concerns

The stock market yesterday made gains after strong earnings from tech companies and the oil market settled after President Trump's comments about ordering U.S. Navy ships to fire on any Iranian ships harassing American vessels.

Cramer spoke with TheStreet's Katherine Ross yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, get highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money including yesterday's column about the recent success in the tech sector from superior companies.

Coronavirus Testing Concerns

Why can't Americans Google "where can I get a coronavirus test?" and find a way to be tested easier? The testing in America has been insufficient and it begs the questions whether our politicians are taking this serious enough.

Hear why Cramer wants the coronavirus testing to be a lot easier for Americans.

Delta Airlines: Buy or Sell?

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the travel sector including airlines. Delta Airlines (DAL) - Get Report was not spared and reported with revenue down 18% from a year ago. What does the future hold for the airline sector according to Cramer? Proceed with caution.

Snap Stock: Buy or Sell?

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report posted revenue ahead of forecasts and growth with daily active users rising 20%. Is this simply a stock living in the moment of quarantine where friends are struggling to stay in touch or could this be a catalyst for Snapchat?

Find out what Cramer thinks about the future of Snap.

Chipotle: Buy or Sell?

When it comes to balance sheets, Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report has one that every restaurant would want to have in America. How are they going to get through the coronavirus pandemic? Their digital sales rose by over 80% in the first quarter.

Hear what Cramer has to say about the stock.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: