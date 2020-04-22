Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla Before Earnings?

The stock market yesterday fell after the price of oil turned negative in the afternoon and sent the Dow Jones down nearly 600 points. Jim Cramer shared in his evening column that oil isn't really worthless and Amazon AMZN isn't the only retailer that will survive, but we are in a confusing market thanks to COVID-19.

Cramer spoke with TheStreet's Katherine Ross yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, get highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money.

Tesla: Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report reports earnings next week and investors are wondering if the car company could deal with turbulence during the coronavirus pandemic or if now is the time to buy the stock.

Cramer believes now is the time to buy Tesla and hear why he thinks you should the stock before their earnings report.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals: Buy or Sell?

Cramer always recommends a good speculative stock, especially when you're young and Inovio (INO) - Get Report is a great speculative stock to own. They are one of two companies in human trials for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It is one of the top 10 traded stock on Robinhood and now might be the time to listen to why Cramer thinks this might be a good speculative stock to own.

Boeing: Buy or Sell?

Is Boeing a good stock to own during this market turmoil? Despite all the travel restrictions and the recent troubles for the airline manufacture, Cramer believes Boeing (BA) - Get Report might be a good buy for millennial investors in this market.

Hear why owning Boeing stock might be a wise decision for young investors with the stock down 57%. Cramer also shared 10 stock millennials should own.

How to Understand Oil

What is the difference between WTI and Brent crude and what should you be using if you're unfamiliar with commodities? WTI is easier to understand because it's America's market price. Brent is produced in the North Sea and is traded internationally.

In any other business, if you saw demand fall, you would make less, but what did oil producers do as COVID-19 stopped people from driving, flying and leaving home? Learn how to understand the oil market with Cramer.

