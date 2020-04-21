Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Netflix Before Earnings?

The stock market yesterday fell after the price of oil turned negative in the afternoon and sent the Dow Jones down nearly 600 points. Jim Cramer shared in his evening column that oil isn't really worthless and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report isn't the only retailer that will survive, but we are in a confusing market thanks to COVID-19.

Cramer spoke with TheStreet's Katherine Ross yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning. Also, as a bonus to our readers, get highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money.

Netflix: When to Buy the Stock?

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report reports earnings today after the market closes and investors are wondering when is the right time to buy the streaming giant's stock. Some investors believe expectations are too high and the stock may disappoint while others are trying to decide how to trade the stock at record highs.

Cramer believes Netflix is a buy and hear when it is the right time to buy this stock as it trends up.

Halliburton: Buy or Sell?

Cramer explained why there is no reason for investors to own Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report after a rough earnings report. He thinks they are a 'very well run company' but comments about America being in 'freefall' were troubling. Now is not the time to be invested in oil and hear why from Cramer.

Gilead Sciences: Buy or Sell?

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report shares were downgraded at BMO Capital and Wells Fargo yesterday. Despite the good news about remdesivir, it does not mean you should buy the stock. It could mean you should buy stock for other companies. There are also many other companies in the sector working to help combat COVID-19 that Cramer spoke about in his morning column yesterday.

Check which companies Cramer speaks about as benefactors to good news from Gilead Sciences.

Shake Shack and PPP Loans

Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report is planning to return its $10 million small business loan from the Payment Protection Program. They said an equity transaction will supply the funding they need to help support their business. More than a dozen publicly traded companies received support from the CARES Act which Cramer mentioned is so flawed with the recent news.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: