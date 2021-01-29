Morning Bell: Tesla Will Focus on Expanding Capacity

Dow futures are down as Wall Street will close the books on another eventful month Friday, with retail investors and corporate earnings once again in focus as online brokerage firms lifting trading restrictions on active stocks.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jeff Marks discussed breaking news in the stock market. Marks spoke about the earnings from Facebook, American Airlines and Tesla.

Facebook: Buy Or Sell?

Facebook (FB) - Get Report beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

Marks said Facebook witnessed the fastest revenue growth rate in over two years. "And that momentum is expected to continue through the first half of this year despite cautious commentary around that Apple privacy change. We don't know exactly how much of an impact it will have but I do expect it will only be maybe a quarter or two of an issue. I'm surprised by the muted reaction to the quarter because they are getting ahead of the Apple issue."

American Airlines: Buy Or Sell?

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report posted a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 billion. Revenue for the Texas company slumped 64% to $4.03 billion as travel demand was crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Marks said he was encouraged by the smaller than anticipated loss. "The important line to call out is the company reduced its daily cash burn rate from about $100 million in April to $30 million in the third quarter. That's very important from a liquidity perspective. These airlines just have to make it to the promised land of the vaccine rollout."

Tesla: Buy Or Sell?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report fell short of analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings but exceeded the revenue target.

The Palo Alto, Calif., company missed Wall Street’s per-share earnings estimates for the first time since July 2019.

Marks said Tesla's focus is on expanding capacity as fast as they can and that's what investors would want to hear at a time when this transition to EVs is happening at a much faster pace than many believe it would. "That plays into Tesla's goal of 50% average growth in vehicle deliveries over a multi-year horizon."

