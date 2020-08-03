Jim Cramer shares stock market news including why the Apple stock split is important, watching Alphabet after earnings, and Amazon's great quarterly earnings.

The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all up today as the economic stimulus debate between Republicans and Democrats continue.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer explained how U.S. tech giants have learned to thrive amid the pandemic and what that means for investors.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jeff Marks are on Street Lightning talking about why the Apple stock split is important to retail investors, watching Alphabet after earnings, and Amazon's great quarterly earnings.

Why the Apple Stock Split Is Important

Retail investors have become more prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic through services like Robinhood. Some believe the shutdown of sports and gambling left bettors looking for other avenues to put their money to work. Apple reported an excellent earnings report on Thursday and announced it's splitting its stock for the first time since 2014 and Annie Gaus spoke about why Apple splits its stock more than its rivals.

Marks explained why it's important that Apple split its stock for retail investors.

Alphabet Stock: Buy or Sell?

Alphabet beat earnings expectations last Thursday but the stock is down 4% since reporting its quarterly financials. Alphabet has benefited from consumers and businesses relying more on digital services as advertising has slumped with the economy’s meltdown.

Marks talked about what is important to watch after Alphabet reported its earnings last Thursday.

Amazon Stock: Buy or Sell?

Amazon crushed its earnings last Thursday and the stock is up over 2% since it reported its quarterly financials despite being down in trading Monday. Eric Jhonsa broke down Amazon and some of the other earnings reports out of tech last week.

Marks explains how Amazon reported such a great quarter when expectations were already so high for the e-commerce giant.

Amazon, Apple and Alphabet are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.