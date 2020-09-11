Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Watch Oracle Closely

The stocks in the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 are climbing higher Friday as it looks to close out a volatile week of trading after the holiday weekend.

In the last episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said days like this remind us why cash is king. And why he's been telling investors to be disciplined and lock in their gains.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer are on Street Lightning talking about Oracle's interest in TikTok, watching Canopy Growth if Biden becomes president and finding stock winners.

Oracle Stock: Buy or Sell?

Oracle saw its price target raised after its earnings beat Friday as the shares are climbing higher to end the week. Oracle beat earnings and revenue expectations when it reported its financials Thursday after the bell. Oracle joined the bidding for the social media company TikTok but TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa doesn't see that deal working out for both sides. Cramer believes acquiring TikTok would change Oracle overnight.

Cramer thinks we should be watching Oracle and see what the likelihood is of them acquiring TikTok.

Canopy Growth Stock: Buy or Sell?

Canopy Growth is launching a CBD gummy line with Martha Stewart but will partnerships with big names change the prospects for a struggling cannabis industry? Cannabis companies boomed in 2018 and late 2019 but went up in smoke as politicians in blue and red states dragged their feet to legalize marijuana.

Cramer doesn't believe we should pay any attention to Canopy Growth unless Biden wins the presidency. Unfortunately, a Biden presidency doesn't provide a clear path towards legalizing marijuana because Biden doesn't support the popular idea.

How to Find Winners For Your Portfolio

The stock market ran into market volatility last week that carried over to Tuesday but most stocks have recovered some losses in trading this week. What should investors be looking for in stocks and what steps can they take to find winners in this market?

Cramer believes we should be looking at companies that look expensive but have cheaper share prices.

None of these stocks is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.