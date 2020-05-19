Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Does The Market Rally Today?

Jim Cramer shares stock market news including how long the market rally will last, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying today, and Apple reopening its stores.

Stocks in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all ended up big yesterday. The Dow Jones finished the day up over 900 points after positive results from the Moderna test trials. On Mad Money, Jim Cramer told viewers the markets love to hear positive news about a vaccine, but it's only one step on a long road to recovery.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross spoke with Cramer yesterday about the breaking news in the stock market for StreetLightning including the current market rally, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying today, and Apple reopening its stores.

How Long Will the Market Rally?

The Dow Jones was up over 900 points yesterday and is up 32% since the market lows in late March. While millions are filing for unemployment on Main Street, investors on Wall Street are making their way back to the highs in February.

How long will this market rally last though? Cramer discusses this market rally.

Fed Chair Powell and the Economy

Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke on 60 minutes Sunday spoke about keeping the markets functioning and liquid. Powell expects a long recovery with some bumpy roads ahead for America but he doesn't expect another Depression.

What does Cramer think Powell will say today and will it make an impact on markets?

Are Apple Stores Reopening Significant?

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report is opening 25 stores this week which seems like a huge step forward to recovery towards reopening our economy. Apple will be making changes to its stores to create a safer environment for its customers.

Will companies follow Apple's lead when they reopen their businesses and what does the opening of Apple stores mean for investors according to Cramer?

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: